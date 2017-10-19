ANZ on AUD/NZD in the new political landscape

Following the formation of the coalition government in New Zealand, AUD/NZD has made a definitive break higher and will form a range around fair value (1.1250) A sustained move higher from there will be contingent on factors on both sides of the Tasman …
