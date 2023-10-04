US Treasury yields continued with their ascent overnight, with the US 10-year yields at 4.8%. Aside, the VIX is at its four-month high, hovering just below its key 20 level.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- Asia Day Ahead: USD/JPY Firm Despite Potential Intervention, NZD/USD at 3-Week Low - October 3, 2023
- NZD/USD drops to three-week low, further below 0.5900 mark after RBNZ’s inaction - October 3, 2023
- AUD/NZD on the bottom end near 1.0670 ahead of RBNZ - October 3, 2023