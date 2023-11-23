Mainland stocks also tracked gains on Wall Street overnight as US stocks staged a broad rally heading into the Thanksgiving holiday. Hong Kong (HSI) +0.33%. India (SENSEX) -0.01%. Australia (AS51) -0.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- Asia-Pacific stocks mixed amid subdued trading due to holidays in the US and Japan - November 23, 2023
- NZD/USD: Slight Downturn But Higher Near-Term Values Remain - November 22, 2023
- NZD/USD advances to mid-0.6000s, fresh daily peak amid renewed USD weakness - November 22, 2023