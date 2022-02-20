Asian Open: AUD/NZD breaks trend support, China’s LPR at 12:15

We’re keeping an eye on AUD/NZD for a potential short as it closed beneath trend support and its 20-day eMA on Friday. A couple of Doji’s appeared at the top of its trend whilst prices were diverging …
