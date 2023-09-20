Futures pricing implies almost no chance of a Fed hike at 1800 GMT, but traders, who have begun winding back bets on cuts in 2024 and will be closely focused on the U.S. central bank’s economic …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- Asian stocks struggle as oil surge sets stage for hawkish Fed - September 19, 2023
- NZD/USD hovers below 0.5950 ahead of the Fed policy decision - September 19, 2023
- Stocks struggle as oil surge sets stage for hawkish Fed - September 19, 2023