AUD and NZD both steady a bit, but sentiment remains very fragile

The Aussie Dollar has steadied a little after last week’s losses but it nevertheless traded very heavily throughout the Northern Hemisphere session on Monday. After its weakest close in more than five months (AUD/USD0.7565) on Friday, it could only rally …
