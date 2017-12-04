Financial markets, economics, journalism and fundamental analysis. The Australian and New Zealand Dollars both got lifts against their American cousin Tuesday, but for different reasons. The Aussie’s boost came after a raft of economic data were released.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- AUD and NZD Gain on Data and RBNZ But Broad Downtrends Hold - December 4, 2017
- Another choppy day for GBP on Brexit talks; NZD is the bottom of the pile as AUD awaits RBA Meeting - December 4, 2017
- NZD/USD: fundamentals favour downside, technicals neutral below 0.6920 - December 4, 2017