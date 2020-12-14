Richard Yetsenga of ANZ says concern about central banks withdrawing pandemic-era liquidity won’t impact the Australian dollar or New Zealand dollar in 2021.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- AUD and NZD unlikely to be affected by a pull-back in liquidity: ANZ - December 14, 2020
- NZD/USD wavers around 0.7100 after the upbeat start to the week - December 13, 2020
- NZD/USD: Spotlight is back at the pivotal 0.7111 retracement resistance – Credit Suisse - December 12, 2020