NZD/USD rates also seem to adhere to an 8-year rotation, setting significant bottoms in late 2000, early 2009 and mid-2015. Bullish RSI divergence appears to signal the end of each successive cycle …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- AUD, NZD 1Q Forecasts: Commodity Currency Breakout in 2021? Cyclical Upturn Ahead for AUD & NZD - December 27, 2020
- [email protected][email protected] Bet Championship Bristol City Vs Wycombe Wanderers Espntv Live Stream nzd - December 26, 2020
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Mildly offered inside a bullish set-up above 0.7000 - December 25, 2020