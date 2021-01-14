AUD/NZD Aims Higher with Chinese Economic Data in Focus

Treasury yields fell after strong auction demand on the 30-year bond as Wall Street moved higher. Meanwhile, AUD/NZD may be poised for further upside with bullish technical signals on the horizon.
