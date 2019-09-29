EUR/USD: at risk of losing the 1.0900 threshold The EUR/USD pair has closed Friday at 1.0940, down for a second consecutive week and near a multi-year low of 1.0904. The pair recovered some ground …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- AUD/NZD: All eyes on the RBA this week - September 29, 2019
- NZD/USD stays under pressure ahead of NZ second-tier data, China PMI - September 29, 2019
- GBP/NZD Outlook: Pound-to-New-Zealand-Dollar Exchange Rate Set To Extend Slump If UK PMIs Disappoint - September 29, 2019