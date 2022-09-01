A fourth consecutive 50 bps OCR hike is expected from the RBA next week. The AUD/NZD pair has turned volatile as aussie bulls are fighting firmly to defend the crucial support of 1.1170 in the early …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Retreats towards 0.6100 inside monthly falling wedge - August 31, 2022
- AUD/NZD attempts to build a cushion around 1.1170 ahead of RBA policy - August 31, 2022
- GBP/NZD Forecast: Where Next For Pound New Zealand Dollar Rate This Week? - August 31, 2022