The Aussie loses its vigor and retreats slightly on a retail sales miss. GDP numbers for Wednesday may be the spark needed to resume climbing. The AUD/NZD is testing back below the 1.0750 handle, walking back early Tokyo session gains on disappointing data …
AUD/NZD: Aus retail trade miss spooks Aussie, shies away from early Tokyo gains
