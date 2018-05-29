AUD/NZD backing down as the Aussie continues to drift against the Kiwi

AUD gives way to the Kiwi in early Asia trading. The Aussie’s first real data reading for the week turned out to be a non-starter, Building Permits fizzled. The AUD/NZD is trading back into 1.0850 in early Asia trading as the Aussie falls against its …
