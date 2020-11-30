AUD/NZD has been in range for more than 5 year on the monthly chart. Price is now showing a potential bearish breakout with 100-300 pips space. It remains likely that price action will move lower to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- AUD/NZD bearish break offers wide open space to Fib levels - November 30, 2020
- NZD/USD refreshes 2.5-year high on strong China PMI above 0.7400 - November 29, 2020
- AUD/NZD bulls expecting an opportunity on dimming kiwi sentiment - November 29, 2020