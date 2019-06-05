AUD/NZD sinks to 1.0530 on Aussie GDP data miss. AUD/NZD currently trades at 1.0556, down -0.23% at the time of writing. AUD/NZD has fallen on the back of the Australian Gross Domestic Product data. …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- AUD/NZD: Bears in control below trendline support and 200 4HR SMA - June 4, 2019
- NZD/USD’s EMAs Move Into Neutral Stack - June 4, 2019
- NZD/USD responds to latest market events with a pullback to 0.6600 - June 4, 2019