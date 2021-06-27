AUD/NZD remains on the back foot for third consecutive day. Wider covid-led restrictions in Australia, travel bubble news favor bears. Risk appetite sours amid subdued trading hours, reflation fears, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- AUD/NZD bears keep reins below 1.0750 on Australia covid woes - June 27, 2021
- NZD/USD stays on the way to 0.7100 after the first weekly gain in four - June 27, 2021
- FxWirePro: GBP/NZD downtrend loses steam but outlook still bearish - June 25, 2021