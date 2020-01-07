AUD/NZD bulls holding the fort while bears bank on RBA QE. Aussie jobs and RBA will be a major focus in the coming weeks. AUD/NZD has moved into a consolidation following a steep decline from the …
AUD/NZD bears stalling on key support, eyes on central banks
AUD/NZD bulls holding the fort while bears bank on RBA QE. Aussie jobs and RBA will be a major focus in the coming weeks. AUD/NZD has moved into a consolidation following a steep decline from the …