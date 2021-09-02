AUD/NZD bulls capped on central bank divergence sentiment

AUD/NZD is firmer following Tuesday’s GDP report. Central bank divergence between RBNZ / RBA keeps a lid on recovery. AUD/NZD is currently trading at 1.0426 and between a low of 1.0410 and 1.0429.
