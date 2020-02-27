AUD/NZD: Buying dips, likely to move higher through 2020 – TD Securities

Analysts from TD Securities forecast the AUD/NZD pair will move higher during 2020. They see it at 1.06 by June and ending the year at around 1.08. “The RBA’s hurdle to cut is high. Gov Lowe indicated …
