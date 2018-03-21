RBNZ fails to deliver in post-FOMC markets. Australian unemployment, jobs change at 00:30 to kick off the Thursday session. The AUD/NZD lifted for the second day in a row, and is trading near 1.0750 heading into the overnight session. The Kiwi has been …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- AUD/NZD capitalizes on Kiwi weakness, climbing higher - March 21, 2018
- NZD/USD Downtrend Intact As RBNZ Holds Rates, Downgrades CPI View - March 21, 2018
- NZD/USD ignores expected RBNZ outcome, bid post FOMC - March 21, 2018