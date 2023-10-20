The AUD/NZD saw firm gains on the week, Aussie gains nearly 1.3% from Monday opening bell. Kiwi drastically underperforms its closest neighbor, gives up most of its gains from September’s late jump.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- AUD/NZD closes out the week near 1.0840 as Aussie steps over battered Kiwi - October 20, 2023
- FxWirePro: GBP/NZD bullish potential tested, longs hang in the balance - October 20, 2023
- FxWirePro: EUR/NZD consolidates around 1.8180 ,room for further gains - October 20, 2023