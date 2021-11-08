The price is bearish. After a bigger retracement, the AUD/NZD is making a move to the downside. We should have a continuation of a downtrend. It is clear that sellers are taking over. Bearish RBA …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- AUD/NZD Bearish as Expected: No Bulls to Spoil de Party - November 8, 2021
- AUD/NZD continuation of downtrend: The price is taking off as planned - November 8, 2021
- NZD/USD: Short-Term Range Shakes But Stays Durable - November 8, 2021