AUD/NZD dips below 1.09 despite dovish comments by RBNZ’s Orr

AUD/NZD drops more than 25 pips after RBNZ’s Orr talked dovish. Orr signaled readiness to expand stimulus, left the door open for negative rates. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s …
