Aussie reaction to NAB surveys limited in the early Tokyo markets. Thin macro schedule keeping pairs in a sentiment pattern. The AUD/NZD is off its overnight session high, but action has been halting and the pair is now testing near 1.0785 following a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- AUD/NZD disregards NAB, markets already geared for US inflation - March 12, 2018
- NZD/JPY set to continue declining as risk aversion rules the Asia session - March 12, 2018
- NZD/USD: a quiet session ahead of US CPI, looking for a breakout? - March 12, 2018