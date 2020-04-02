AUD/NZD downside opening up as COVID-19 risk-off prevails

The COVID-19 spread is bearish for the cross. Rallies in the cross will be difficult to sustain multi-week. AUD/NZD drifted down 40 pips to 1.0260 overnight and is steady in an oddly quiet Asia on …
