AUD/NZD: evening Star on the daily chart, head, and shoulders on the H4

EUR/USD is trading below 1.09, at the lowest since 2017. Worsening conditions in Germany and speculation of more ECB stimulus are weighing on the euro. The dollar benefits from elevated coronavirus …
