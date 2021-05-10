AUD/NZD is consolidating near 1.0770 in the Asian session. Risk-appetite improves on global growth optimism. Australian Retail sales eyed. The prospect of a global economic recovery backed by the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
AUD/NZD eyes 1.0750 ahead of Aussie retail sales data, risk-on sentiment
AUD/NZD is consolidating near 1.0770 in the Asian session. Risk-appetite improves on global growth optimism. Australian Retail sales eyed. The prospect of a global economic recovery backed by the …