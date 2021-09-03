AUD/NZD heads toward monthly low below 1.0400 on dismal Aussie data

AUD/NZD edges lower on Friday in the Asian trading session. The Aussie continues to trade lower on disappointing economic data, coronavirus jitters. Kiwi remains grounded on better COVID-19 situation …
