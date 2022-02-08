AUD/NZD holds in a tight spot, bears to challenge bull’s dominance

AUD is catching a bid in Asia, with prospects of the RBA moving to action later in the year. At 1.0735, AUD/NZD has been pressured in recent trade, albeit holding within the sideways hourly channel in …
