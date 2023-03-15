AUD/NZD picks up bids to rebound from 2.5-month low as NZ Q4 GDP disappoints. New Zealand Q4 GDP drops to -0.6% QoQ versus -0.2% expected and 2.0% prior. Credit Suisse turmoil previously weighed on …
