AUD/NZD plunges to near 1.1250 as RBNZ hikes OCR for the fifth time by 50 bps

AUD/NZD has dropped significantly to 1.1250 on RBNZ hikes interest rates by 50 bps. This is the fifth consecutive 50 bps rate hike which has pushed the OCR to 3.5%. Earlier, RBA surprised the FX …
