AUD/NZD is under selling pressure on Thursday. RBA’s dovish stance weighs on the Australian dollar. Kiwi gains on upbeat GDP data. The AUD/NZD cross-currency pair accumulates substantial losses on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- AUD/NZD poised to decline below 1.0760 despite upbeat employment data, strong NZD data - June 16, 2021
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Traders skinning the cat (bird) - June 16, 2021
- NZD/USD rises towards 0.7100 on strong NZ Q1 GDP print - June 16, 2021