AUD/NZD extends recovery moves from one week low of 1.0651. Monthly resistance line adds to the upside barriers. A confluence of 100 and 200-day SMA becomes the key support. AUD/N …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- AUD/NZD Price Analysis: 50-day SMA guards immediate upside under 1.0700 - July 1, 2020
- Risk appetite higher as Q3 begins. Equities, rates, NZD all modestly higher. Progress on a new vaccine and strong US ISM figures help - July 1, 2020
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: A descending triangle pattern emerges on the 4-hour chart - July 1, 2020