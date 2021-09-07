Rally of the Aussie post-RBA turns short-lived. AUD/NZD hits weekly lows under 1.0400, but then rebounds. The rebound of the AUD/NZD after the Reserve Bank of Australia meeting was short-lived. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Aussie rises back above 1.0400, still in danger zone - September 7, 2021
- NZD/USD continues to edge lower toward 0.7100 on modest USD recovery - September 7, 2021
- NZD/USD bounces off lows, upside remains capped amid a modest USD strength - September 7, 2021