AUD/NZD extends recovery moves from 1.0900 after weakness in New Zealand Building Permits dominates over Aussie PMIs. Confirmation of a bullish chart pattern will refresh the monthly high. 200-bar SMA …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Battles short-term falling wedge ahead of a key day - August 31, 2020
- NZD/USD makes fresh highs as dollar makes monthly lows - August 31, 2020
- NZD/USD consolidates last week’s gains, trades below 0.6750 - August 31, 2020