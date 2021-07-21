AUD/NZD bears in control in the near term, but a deeper correction could still be on the cards. Central bank divergence is fuelling the offer and broader bear trend. Bears are fading the rallies and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Bears fading rallies and building long-term short positions - July 20, 2021
- EUR/NZD Price Analysis: Bears breaking key 1.7016 hourly support - July 20, 2021
- NZD/USD vulnerable to further downside - July 20, 2021