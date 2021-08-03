AUD/NZD is under pressure ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia today. From a technical perspective, there are prospects of a downside continuation and the following illustrates this in regard to the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Bears in control ahead of RBA - August 2, 2021
- NZD/USD ignores RBNZ-led housing loan moves, NZ PM Ardern’s health issues - August 2, 2021
- FxWirePro: GBP/NZD stuck in range but maintains bullish bias - August 2, 2021