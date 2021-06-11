Bears will be monitoring for a pull back from resistance to tests daily supporting confluence area. The price action in AUD/NZD has seen the pair fake-out below the old dynamic weekly trendline …
Author:
AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Bears seeking break of daily 61.8% Fibo support
