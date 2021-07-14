AUD/NZD marks the heaviest daily loss since late May as RBNZ hints at tapering. Clear U-turn from 200-DMA, bearish MACD and downside break of short-term key support also favor bears. AUD/NZD slumps …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Breaks seven-week-old support on hawkish RBNZ
AUD/NZD marks the heaviest daily loss since late May as RBNZ hints at tapering. Clear U-turn from 200-DMA, bearish MACD and downside break of short-term key support also favor bears. AUD/NZD slumps …