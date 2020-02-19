AUD/NZD bulls take off and slice through key resistance like butter. Thee is the risk of a bull trap and lower targets could be revisited on failures to hold above 1.0460. AUD/NZD has made a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Breaks 10-day-old support trendline after RBA minutes - February 18, 2020
- AUD/NZD Price analysis: Bull trap or meaningful break-out? - February 18, 2020
- NZD/USD bleeding towards fresh daily lows - February 18, 2020