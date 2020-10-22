AUD/NZD remains in the hands of the bears, but the bulls are keeping an eye on price action. The monthly support and weekly bearish impulse are making for a bullish case. AUD/NZD is meeting a strong …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Defends 50-day SMA support, range play continues - October 21, 2020
- AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Bulls await bullish conditions - October 21, 2020
- NZD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears hang in there by the skin of their big-teeth - October 21, 2020