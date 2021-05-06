The AUD/NZD cross is struggling to hold onto the positive trajectory in the Asian session. At the time of writing, AUD/NZD is trading at 1.0733 down 0.01% on the day. On the hourly chart, the cross …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls battle previous hurdle above 0.7200 amid rumors over AU-NZ travel bubble - May 5, 2021
- AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Bulls challenges 20-hour SMA near 1.0750 - May 5, 2021
- GBP/NZD Weekly Forecast: Opens At 1.92, NZ Labour Data May Weigh On Pound-New Zealand Dollar Rate - May 5, 2021