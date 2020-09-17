AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Bulls come back with a vengeance

AUD/NZD has rallied after an impressive Aussie jobs report, superseding any positives from a beat in the New Zealand Gross Domestic Product report earlier int he day. The technical picture has shifted …
