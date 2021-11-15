AUD/NZD bears are seeking a break of 4-hour support. AUD/NZD running into daily resistance at a snail’s pace. As per the daily chart below, the price is drifting to the upside in comparison to the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Bulls drift into resistance, eyes on the downside - November 14, 2021
- NZD/USD seesaws around 0.7050 ahead of China Retail Sales, Industrial Production - November 14, 2021
- NZD soft, encountering multiple headwinds - November 14, 2021