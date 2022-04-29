AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Bulls face a wall of resistance around 1.0960-1.1000

The lack of New Zealand economic data and the hot Australian inflation report boosted the prospects of the AUD. AUD/NZD Price Forecast: Solid resistance around 1.0960-1.1000 might put a lid on the AUD …
