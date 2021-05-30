AUD/NZD is in the hands of the bears, but a correction is on the cards. The daily chart opens risk of a significant correction to test old resistance. As per the prior analysis, AUD/NZD Price Analysis …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Bulls step up at critical support
AUD/NZD is in the hands of the bears, but a correction is on the cards. The daily chart opens risk of a significant correction to test old resistance. As per the prior analysis, AUD/NZD Price Analysis …