AUD/NZD struggles to find directional strength in the Asian session. Additional gains possible for the pair, if price decisively breaks 1.0800. AUD/NZD prints some mild gains on the first day of the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Bulls struggle near 50-day SMA in rising channel - June 20, 2021
- Rare houseplant sells for $23,400 at auction - June 19, 2021
- FxWirePro: EUR/ NZD edges above 1.7100 and now targets key fibo resistance - June 18, 2021