AUD/NZD trades cautiously on Monday in the Asian trading hours. Upside momentum recedes upon reaching 1.0550. Momentum oscillators hold onto the overbought zone warn caution. AUD/NZD kickstarts the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: On the way to 0.6985 horizontal hurdle - October 10, 2021
- AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Buyers meet critical resistance near 1.0550 - October 10, 2021
- NZD/USD retreats towards 0.6900 on coronavirus woes, eyes on NZ PM Ardern - October 10, 2021