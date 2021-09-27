AUD/NZD posts fresh daily gains on Monday in the Asian session. Additional gains are envisioned for the pair if the price breaks 1.0370. The momentum oscillator holds onto the oversold zone and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Buyers seek validation above 1.0370 near 20-day SMA - September 26, 2021
- GBP/NZD Forecast: Pound New Zealand Dollar Exchange Rate Stumbles In Upbeat Trade - September 26, 2021
- NZD up as commodity currencies lead the charge higher - September 24, 2021